The Most On-Time Airlines at Boise Airport Ranked from Worst to First

Since 2016, the Boise Airport has added a handful of new direct flights to what they offer. It’s easier than ever to get to places like Atlanta, Burbank, Long Beach, Orange County and Sonoma County.

But if you’re trying to get to many parts of the Midwest, deep south or east coast? You can pretty much plan on having a layover somewhere. This author is a weirdo who enjoys long layovers and people watching at airport bars. She’s in the minority. According to a 2019 survey, most Americans were willing to pay up to $115 more for an airline ticket to avoid a layover. The same study showed that Americans say their ideal layover length is no more than 73 minutes.

A few years and worldwide pandemic later, we’re fairly sure those attitudes haven’t changed. In fact, if we had to guess, we’d bet that travelers have even less patience now than they did before the pandemic.

When you’re dealing with a short window to make that connecting flight, an on-time departure out of Boise is necessary. It’s even more important if your flight from Boise is landing at a different terminal than your connecting flight is taking off from. When it comes to on-time departures, some airlines definitely do a better job than others.

According to Travel + Leisure, when you look at U.S. based airlines from a 10,000 foot view, Delta did it best from coast to coast in 2023. They did pretty well locally too, but were NOT the most on-time airline at the Boise Airport.

According to statistics from the United States Department of Transportation, this is how the major airlines servicing BOI performed in 2023.*

*Data for Avelo was not available.

