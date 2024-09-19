Another Popular Boise Personality is Leaving Television This Fall

Over the last few years, there have been a lot of changes at our local television stations. 2024’s been no exception and another familiar face will say goodbye before the end of the month.

Since 2021, we’ve seen local legends like KTVB’s Mark Johnson and Jim Duthie and KBOI’s Brent Hunsaker retire. Other well known personalities like Doug Petcash (WBNS/Columbus, OH,) Shirah Matsuzawa (KCPQ/Seattle, WA) and Will Hall (KARE/Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN) have moved to bigger career opportunities.

Others, like Bri Eggers, stepped out of the spotlight to spend more time with their families. And of course, none of us will forget KTVB’s Larry Gebert, who passed away unexpectedly after a heart attack in April 2022.

READ MORE: 10 Popular Boise News People Who Left Their Stations in 2023

KTVB Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz is about to join some of his former co-workers in retirement. Lantz has called Boise’s NBC affiliate home for over four decades. When he initially announced his retirement in April, he said that some of his former colleagues helped influence decision to retire. He said that he’d been considering retirement for a few years and those former co-workers were vocal about how much they were enjoying their next chapter after TV news.

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

Lantz’s last day will be Thursday, September 26.

Vacancy Means a Big Promotion at Channel 7

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

Leading up to Lantz’s retirement, KTVB recently made the announcement that Rachel Garceau will be leaving Wake Up Idaho to step into the role of Chief Meteorologist. Before working at KTVB, Garceau spent nearly 15 years working as an anchor, producer, reporter and meteorologist at Channel 6 and Fox 9.

Between her TV jobs, she worked as a public information officer at Central District Health and Communications Manager for Northwest Lineman College. She returned to the small screen in May 2023 and eventually moved to the morning show after Jim Duthie retired in December 2023.

YouTube/KTVB YouTube/KTVB loading...

Hector Mendoza will also get a promotion. Mendoza is already part of Wake Up Idaho as a reporter, but he’ll now be the friendly face telling you what weather to prepare for as you get your day started.

KEEP READING: 10 Popular Boise News People Who Left Their Stations in 2023 These are the faces that either moved on to new opportunities or retired from Boise news in 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart