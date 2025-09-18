We’re nearly 75% of the way through 2025 and another one of KTVB’s familiar faces just said farewell to the Treasure Valley. With the recent announcement, she becomes the fifth reporter or anchor to leave the station this year.

Reporter Abby Davis announced during a September 17 broadcast that it was her last day at Boise's NBC affiliate. The Anacortes, Washington native started her broadcasting career in Boise fresh out of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State in 2022.

READ MORE: 20 Idaho News People Who Left Their TV Stations in 2024

The same year, she won the Idaho Press Club’s “Rookie of the Year” award for television. She followed that up with wins as part of the evening team reporting on Bryan Kohberger’s court appearance in 2023 and spot news for covering the hangar collapse near the Boise Airport in 2024. Davis also took the top prize for “Best Reporter” last year.

Get our free mobile app

After building such an impressive resume here in Boise, she’s moving on to a bigger market. In the farewell she did alongside Morgan Romero and Audrielle Tackett, she announced that she’s accepted a job as a reporter at Fox 12 in Portland.

Who Were The Other KTVB Departures in 2025?

KTVB has also seen the departures of Jay Tust and Brady Frederick in 2025. Their positions were filled by Jordan Smith (KXLY/Spokane) and Austin Parr (ABC-FOX/Bozeman.) Weekend anchor and reporter Jude Binkley recently departed KTVB for a job in Savannah, Georgia.

Weather anchor Ryan Antoinette is no longer with the station. KTVB’s Chief Meteorologist Rachel Garceau recently announced the station has promoted Audrielle Tackett to a full-time member of the weather team, which fills that role.