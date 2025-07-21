If you thought 2024 was a year of change at Boise’s local television news stations, 2025’s shaping up to be very similar. Another local TV news personality just announced his departure.

In early June, Jay Tust surprised viewers with the announcement that they were watching his final newscast with Boise's NBC affiliate. Tust spent 14 years as KTVB’s sports director but accepted an exciting new opportunity with Boise State that was hard to turn down.

The university is launching a new in-house project called “Bronco Studios” which will produce original content taking you behind the scenes in Bronco Nation. That means getting to know the athletes, coaches, staff and fans. Tust was given the opportunity to be the face of those shows.

With the first Boise State game of the year less than 40 days away, many wondered who would lead the sports department. With Tust’s departure, Brady Frederick was the only other personality listed as a sports reporter.

Brady Frederick Announces He’s Leaving KTVB

That would make it seem like he was next in line, but Frederick announced on Sunday, July 20 that it was his last broadcast on KTVB.

In his farewell message he thanked his fellow staff members and reflected on trips to the Fiesta Bowl, NCAA basketball tournament and Alpine Skiing World Cup. He shared that being a sports anchor has been his dream career since High School.

He did not reveal what his next opportunity was. Prior to coming to Boise, he served as Sports Director at KLEW in Lewiston for two years.

For what it’s worth, evening anchor Hunter Funk recently traveled to Las Vegas to cover Boise State’s final football Mountain West Media Days.

Frederick is the third personality to leave KTVB this year. As we mentioned, Tust moved on to that great opportunity at Boise State. Weather anchor, Ryan Antionette, has been removed from the station’s website.