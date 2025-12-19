To say there were a lot of changes in Idaho’s television news landscape during 2025 seems to be an understatement. However, 2025 had one more surprise for viewers of Idaho’s most viewed television station.

During the December 18 broadcast of “The 208,” host Brian Holmes announced that he’ll be leaving KTVB after 25 years. According to his KTVB bio, Holmes served as a photographer, sports reporter/photographer and a news/feature reporter before becoming a full-time anchor in 2020. “The 208” launched that January.

Scroll through social media reactions to the announcement and you’ll quickly learn that one of the things his viewers loved about him the most wasn’t just his sometimes snarky delivery. They also appreciated the level of storytelling he brought to both hard news topics and extremely unique Idaho stories that even longtime Idahoans may not have been familiar with.

During his emotional farewell, he explained that he’s written or edited 99% of the stories that have aired on the nontraditional newscast. While he’s extremely proud of the show he played a major part in developing, he said that he’s at a point where he’s “burning out.” He said he would rather find something else to do with his life than give the show a half-hearted effort.

KTVB revealed that you’ll still see Holmes around as a fill-in and during Olympic coverage. Holmes told viewers he didn’t know what the future looked like for him.

More Local Television Changes Ahead for 2026

Holmes was the sixth KTVB anchor or reporter to leave the TENGA-owned NBC affiliate this year. Nexstar Media Group is pursuing a merger with TENGA and is waiting on FCC approval to move forward with the approximately $6.2 billion deal. If the merger is approved, 2026 will likely bring more changes to the station.

However, KTVB wasn’t the only TV station in the state to see a shuffle in anchors, forecasters and reporters. Here’s a look at 15 other well-known Idaho TV personalities who left their stations in 2025.

