Victor native Breezy Johnson is having the sort of Olympic run that you can only dream of. While she crashed 20 seconds into her Super-G run, what happened when she got to the bottom of the hill was beyond her wildest dreams.

Just a few days before Valentine’s Day, there are still thousands of Idahoans hoping to meet “the one.” Trying to find an authentic connection in a day of swiping left or swiping right can feel impossible at times, but Idaho’s Winter Olympics “golden girl” is proof that it can work. Johnson met her boyfriend, Connor Watkins, on Bumble three years ago. Three years later, Watkins dropped down to one knee and proposed to Johnson after her Super-G run.

With cameras from countries all over the world on that finish line, the couple’s proposal quickly went viral. While regular people were focused on the ring itself, Swifties instantly became obsessed with the engraving on the box Watkins carried the ring in.

The wooden box was inscribed with the words:

Honestly, who are we to fight the alchemy?

For those of you who haven’t experienced the lyrical masterpiece that was The Tortured Poets Department, those are lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, “The Alchemy.”

Many people believe that Swift wrote the song about her now fiancé, Travis Kelce, and Johnson saw the parallels between the lyrics and her own love story. She told NBC Olympics:

I feel like 'The Alchemy' is a song about a sports person and a poet that are in love, and I feel like he's the poet and I'm the sports person. It's so fitting.

It wasn’t just the Swifties who recognized the quote! Taylor Swift responded to Johnson’s Instagram post with more meaningful lyrics from “The Alchemy”:

Where’s the trophy? He just comes running over to me. CONGRATULATIONS!!!

The downhill gold medalist was stunned when she saw the comment and responded

I don't know what's better, Olympic gold or this comment. Sourdough engagement gift please???? would love to teach you to ski.

For the record, Watkins wasn’t trying to steal the spotlight from Johnson. His new fiancée admitted she’d always dreamed of getting engaged at the Olympics!