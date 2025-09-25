Good news, Swifties! We’re in the final countdown. There are just days left until The Life of a Showgirl, aka TS12, arrives and Taylor Swift is making sure that we spend the entire weekend thinking about it!

I’ll be honest. As much as I LOVE Taylor Swift, I don’t own any physical copies of her albums. I have multiple copies of the same album on my iPhone thanks to her releasing Midnights: 3am Edition and The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology hours after the original versions of the album…but no physical CDs or vinyls for me.

READ MORE: Idaho Targets Hosting Taylor Swift Midnight Release

That’s all going to change on October 3. The ad for the new sparkling orange The Life of a Showgirl cardigan was following me around Facebook. I bought my first Taylor cardigan when Midnights came out and I loved it so much that I couldn’t say no to this one. However, there’s no way to buy it without getting the box set that includes a copy of the CD so…I should see if my car even has a CD player. I don’t know if it does!

Get our free mobile app

If you ordered it too, we bet you plan on wearing it to The Official Release Party of a Showgirl! That’s right, Taylor’s giving Swifties another reason to see her on the big screen. At an appropriate 89 minutes (approximately) long, the special includes the world premiere of the music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” behind-the-scenes footage, lyric videos and Taylor’s personal reflections as she was working on the new album!

Matt Winkelmeye, Getty Images Matt Winkelmeye, Getty Images loading...

It’ll only be in theaters 10/3-10/5, but looking ahead at the showtimes for Idaho’s biggest theaters, there are plenty of screenings for you to check out! Here’s a look at the theaters that have confirmed that they’re playing the movie and the earliest screening time available.

Author’s Note: If you’re reading this story on Newsbreak, the gallery of theaters may not display correctly. Please click HERE to view it on our website correctly.