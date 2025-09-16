If you are a hardcore Swiftie, the impending release of The Life of a Showgirl has pretty much consumed your entire personality since Taylor announced the new album on the New Heights podcast.

I’m not judging you. I am one of you. My husband’s car was in the shop the day Travis and Jason Kelce released the episode that went on to break the world record for the most concurrent views (1.3 million) for a podcast on YouTube. There’s no doubt that he regrets asking me to pick him up because the album was all I talked about the entire way home.

He may not have appreciated it, but my sister did. I immediately texted her “I expect, like me, you’ve canceled all your plans for October 3?!” She quickly replied “I’m coaching soccer. IS THAT WHEN THE NEW ALBUM IS COMING OUT?!” After her daughter’s practice was over, she asked “IS IT BAD THAT I THINK OCTOBER 3 IS TOO FAR AWAY?!”

Shouty caps were absolutely necessary in a situation like this!

Target Celebrates Taylor’s New Album With Midnight Release Parties

In one way or another, Taylor’s been collaborating with Target since the release of her Fearless album where Target was the only place you could get the platinum edition of the album that also included a DVD and the songs “Breathe” and “Change.”

Since then they’ve done everything from release exclusive polaroids and magazines to different variants of the albums that came in special colors or included posters and handwritten lyrics.

This time, they’re taking it to the next level. Target will be keeping 500 of their 1989 stores open late on October 2 to celebrate the midnight release of The Life of a Showgirl giving hardcore collectors the very first opportunity to own a physical copy of the album.

And yes, Target will have exclusive editions of TS12. They’re carrying three variants. Swifties can choose between the “It’s Frightening,” “It’s Rapturous” or “It’s Beautiful” editions that come with an exclusive poster, collectible cover and disc art, never-before-seen photos, lyrics and more.

Which Idaho Stores Are Having a Release Party?

Only 25% of Target’s US stores will be staying open late for excited Swifties. Only four of Idaho’s seven Target stores were chosen to participate, including a single store in the Treasure Valley.

Here’s a look at the stores that will be open late for the album release:

Boise: 6280 N Eagle Rd

Idaho Falls: 2171 S 25th E

Moscow: 212 W Pullman Rd

Twin Falls: 1611 Blue Lakes Blvd N