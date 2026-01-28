The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics officially begin on Friday, February 6, and for some people, that means one thing! Life is about to revolve around Olympic coverage and the games will become your entire personality.

Figure skating dominates as the Olympic event that Americans are most interested in following. Ice hockey, snowboarding and ski jumping are in a tight race for second place. But many of us also find ourselves getting sucked into sports like bobsled, skeleton, luge and curling. In fact, you may even find yourself wondering “could I do this sport?”

READ MORE: 25 Fascinating Vintage Photos From the First Winter Olympic Games

Bobsled and luge usually require an elite level of power, strength and speed. That’s why you see so many Olympic-caliber sprinters transition into these winter sports. Skeleton requires similar skills and just a touch of insanity to want to take on the track head first. The more you think about the logistics, the more you think “maybe not.”

Julian Finney/Getty Images Julian Finney/Getty Images loading...

But curling? It looks calm, controlled and strategic. More importantly, the athletes aren’t gliding down the ice at terrifying speeds. Curling commentators often talk about the importance of communication and you know you’re great at teamwork. Yes, curling seems doable!

Learn to Curl in Boise This February and March

Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Getty Images Dean Mouhtaropoulos, Getty Images loading...

It’s inevitable that at some point during the games, you’ll Google “how to try curling.” We’ll save you the search. Boise has its own curling club and they know that interest in learning the sport spikes during the winter games. That’s why they’re hosting a large slate of “Learn-To-Curl” sessions at Idaho Ice World in February and March!

Get our free mobile app

For $40, you can attend a two-hour session that includes learning basics of the game off-ice, on-ice instruction and a chance to participate in a mini-game toward the end of your session. You don’t need to buy any special equipment. The club provides the stones and brooms. Idaho Ice World provides the ice. You just need to come in warm, flexible clothes and athletic shoes.

Here’s a look at the list of upcoming sessions:

Sunday, February 1 : 7:00 p.m. (Wait List Only)

Sunday, February 22: 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 1: 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 29: 4:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 29: 6:45 p.m.