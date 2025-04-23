What Happened to These 15 Popular Boise TV Anchors?

More than three years ago, I went down a rabbit hole tracking where some of Boise’s most well known anchors, reporters and meteorologists ended up after they vanished from screens in the Treasure Valley. It seemed like we were well overdue for Part 2!

It’s hard to believe that I’m just a few months away from celebrating 15 years on the radio in Boise. I’ll be honest, when I started down the hall at one of our sister stations in 2010, I didn’t picture myself staying in Boise as long as I have.

Media, both radio and television, is one of those careers where you take risks when you’re starting out in your early 20s. You’re likely unmarried, with no kids, so if you’re going to take a chance and move to a new city, there’s no better time to take that leap of faith. When I was sending out resumes and demos my senior year, I traveled to Danbury, CT, Roanoke, VA and here to Boise to interview for my first full-time on-air gig.

I LOVE college football, so all it took to get me to agree to Boise was letting me walk on The Blue during the Boise State spring game. And here we are 15 years later.

Where Did These Popular Boise TV Personalities Go When They Left Boise?

While Boise won me over, most media people have dreams of making it to a bigger market. Out of 246 rated radio markets, Boise sits at #83. Out of 210 TV markets, Boise ranks #98. That means for media people with BIG dreams, there’s plenty of room for growth.

Many of the folks you’ll see on this list chased those dreams, with several making it to MAJOR markets or companies going above and beyond producing local TV news. Others decided to retire from TV news and pursue careers as communications managers for government agencies. A few of them even started their own businesses.

The question is how many of these former Boise TV personalities do YOU remember?! Let’s take a walk down memory lane.

