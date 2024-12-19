19 Popular Idaho News People Who Left Their TV Stations in 2024

As we countdown the final days of 2024, we’re taking a look back at some of the major changes on television stations around the Gem State.

With options like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock and Paramount+ at our fingertips, the way Idahoans have watched TV has certainly changed over the last few years. People cut the cord to save money, but with rising subscription prices having the premium, ad-free versions of these streaming services now totals as much or more than a basic package from Sparklight, DirecTV or Dish.

READ MORE: Where Are They Now? Boise TV Anchors Thru the Years

If you’re watching those streaming services, you’re missing out on hyper-local content produced by the hard working reporters and anchors at the various news outlets around the state. Sure, the big news stories like the Chad Daybell death penalty trial, University of Idaho murders and Boise Airport hangar collapse made it to national broadcasts like The Today Show and Good Morning America, but those stories didn’t have the same heart and local connection that the ones being reported by people who live and work in Idaho did.

Get our free mobile app

Local stations are also there for the more light hearted moments like the post game celebration when the Boise State Broncos finally earned their seat at the table in the College Football Playoffs after winning the Mountain West Championship, the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic or big parades.

Throughout 2024, a series of faces that brought you those moments have left the airwaves. Some retired. Others moved on to opportunities outside of Idaho. Some even decided to leave TV news completely to pursue other interests like flying and teaching.

YouTube/Martini in the Morning + YouTube/Idaho News on Demand + YouTube/KTVB YouTube/Martini in the Morning + YouTube/Idaho News on Demand + YouTube/KTVB loading...

Here’s a look at 19 Idaho reporters, anchors and forecasters who left their stations in 2024.

19 Popular Idaho News People Who Left Their Stations in 2024 These are the faces that either moved on to new opportunities or retired from Idaho news stations in 2024. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 10 Popular Boise News People Who Left Their Stations in 2023 These are the faces that either moved on to new opportunities or retired from Boise news in 2023. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart