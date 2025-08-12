If it feels like you’ve been seeing more “farewell” posts from Boise news anchors and reporters lately, you’re not imagining it. Another one of KTVB’s most familiar faces just signed off for the last time, making him the latest in a string of exits across local TV stations in 2025.

The revolving door of faces at Boise’s most popular television station hasn’t been lost on viewers. A Reddit thread titled “KTVB Losing Reporters Constantly” surfaced about a week ago.

The user who created it mentions that they grew up with “wonderful legends on KTVB in the 90s and 2000s who stayed all the way till they retired or passed away.” Speculating that a potentially toxic workplace environment was the root cause of recent changes, he was looking for those with connections to chime in with an answer to the question “what the heck is going on with KTVB?”

Several people with ties to local news stations, either presently or in the past, debunked the theory and explained that Boise is not a large market. Many reporters start their journeys here with the aspiration to move on to bigger cities. Markets similar in size to Boise don’t normally hang onto folks long enough for them to become local legends like Mark Johnson, Dee Sarton and the late Larry Gebert.

Jude Binkley Leaves KTVB After Three Years

And moving on to bigger things is exactly the driving factor behind Channel 7’s latest departure. Weekend anchor and reporter Jude Binkley announced during a newscast that August 9 would be his final day at the station.

After his emotional announcement, he told co-worker Audrielle Tackett that he plans to stay in the news industry and has accepted a job in Savannah, Georgia.

Since the beginning of 2025, sports director Jay Tust, sports anchor Brady Frederick, weather anchor Ryan Antoinette and now Binkley have departed KTVB.

Competitors Have Shuffled Personalities As Well

CBS2 and Idaho News 6 have seen a few changes this year, too. Morning news anchor and meteorologist Sarah Jacobsen left CBS2 at the end of February. According to her LinkedIn account, she co-launched a new local art studio called Painting with a Twist and handles their marketing.

CBS2 reporter Andrew Vincent lists that he left the station in March on his LinkedIn account. He’s now working as a sales rep with a lighting company.

Over at Idaho News 6, neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis said farewell in June. She hasn’t updated her LinkedIn account to reveal what the next chapter for her looks like.

Alexander Huddleston left the station a month later to accept a sports reporter and weekend sports anchor position in Sioux City, Iowa.