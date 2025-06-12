We can say with some authority that broadcasting is one of those career fields that can either turn you into a legend or a nomad. While there are plenty of things about Boise to fall in love with, many still consider the City of Trees a stepping stone on the way to something bigger.

There are 246 Nielsen rated radio markets in the United States. Boise is #83. Nielsen rates 210 television markets. Boise sits at #98. It’s a great place to fine tune your craft before moving on to something bigger.

But Boise’s got this weird way of sucking you in and convincing you that you’re home. It did it to me and it seems like it did the same to KTVB Sports Director, Jay Tust. He joined the station in July 2011 and quickly showed that he, as his mentors called him, was the hardest-working guy in television.

A Tacoma native, Jay didn’t just fall in love with the Broncos, high school sports and Idaho’s incredible Olympians and Olympic hopefuls; he met his wife while playing in a golf tournament with KTVB legend Mark Johnson. His kids were born here. Boise became home.

That’s why so many loyal viewers were surprised by his announcement that he’s leaving KTVB after 14 years. However, he’s not leaving Boise for a bigger market. He’s making the jump to a brand new role in the Boise State Athletic Department.

Boise State is launching a new in-house studio called “Bronco Studios” to produce original content taking you behind the scenes in Bronco Nation. That means getting to know the athletes, coaches, staff and fans. Jay’s going to be the host of those shows. You can read the university’s announcement HERE.

If you missed the announcement, you can watch it below. Two of his mentors, Mark Johnson and Tom Scott, joined him on set to share some stories.

Last year, KTVB said goodbye to Chief Meteorologist Rick Lantz after he retired. Sophia Bliss, Andrew Bartlein and Shirah Matsuzawa also left the station in 2024.

