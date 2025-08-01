With just weeks to go until the very first Boise State football game of the year, the local TV station with the tagline “the official station of Bronco Nation” found itself without much of a sports department. Now we know who will be taking the reins as Boise State gets ready to face South Florida on August 28.

ICYMI: Jay Tust and Brady Frederick Leave KTVB

About two months ago, Boise State announced a new project called “Bronco Studios.” Rather than relying on outside sources to tell the story about what makes the university’s sports programs and fans so special, Boise State will start producing their own live and on-demand shows.

The school already had a great relationship with KTVB’s most recent Sports Director, Jay Tust, who’s been covering the team for fourteen years. He was a natural fit to be the face of these new Bronco stories and the school offered him the position of Director of Live and Digital Shows for Bronco Studios. After expressing a lot of gratitude for his long-time TV home, Tust accepted the position and left Boise’s NBC affiliate for his new role.

READ MORE: Third On-Air Personality Leaves KTVB Boise in 2025

So who would get the opportunity to lead the station’s sports department after Boise State’s first College Football Playoff appearance? Sports anchor Brady Frederick seemed like he could be a good fit, but he announced he was leaving the station on July 20. It's unclear where his next stop will be, but he'll be missed by local sports fans.

KTVB’s New Sports Director Announces Job on Social Media

It looks like the TENGA-owned station has found their man in Centennial grad Jordan Smith. He announced that he had accepted the position in a post on X.

Before working as a Weekend News Anchor at KXLY-TV in Spokane, Smith’s LinkedIn page shows that he worked for KLEW in Lewiston and as a videographer at Arcane Marketing. He’s also a University of Idaho grad.

Get our free mobile app

What kind of storytelling can you expect from Smith as he returns to his hometown? Here’s a look at his most recent demo reel! It looks like he's going to be a great fit!