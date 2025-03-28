Experts Say You Should Absolutely Avoid These 9 Items at Idaho Garage Sales

At some point this spring or summer, you’re going to look around your home and wonder “how did I end up with so much STUFF?!” The next thing you know, you’re digging through closets and crawl spaces in an attempt to declutter your life.

Or maybe Spring Cleaning isn’t your thing. Instead, you’re waiting for other people to get that urge to purge so that you can reap the rewards of the aftermath. Of course, we’re talking about “garage sale season.”

Idaho garage sales bring out all sorts of shoppers! Some are looking for vintage finds like retro clothing and vinyl records. Others can’t resist a DIY project and are looking for cool things to upcycle and give new life too. We’re suckers for nostalgia, so we’re always looking for vintage toys from our childhood. Are we going to buy them? Probably not, but it’s cool to see them again!

If you have kids thinking about getting into a music program at their school, garage sales could be a jackpot for discounted instruments. Our parents weren’t exactly over the moon when we chose to play cello in the school orchestra. While you could rent a cello through the school in junior high, if you stuck with it into high school, you had to purchase your own home instrument.

Back then a good beginner cello started at $1,300. Did we pay that much for ours? Nope. We saved a grand by buying one that we found at a garage sale. Was it in perfect condition? Hardly. But it sounded so good when it was played that it was easy to overlook its cosmetic imperfections.

While we were really lucky to find a great garage sale find like that, not everything you find at a garage sale is a diamond in the rough. Some items are not just a complete waste of money, but a serious safety risk, too.

According to the experts at Bob Vila, Reader’s Digest and Family Handyman there are nine items that you absolutely pass on while shopping at garage or yard sales.

9 Items You Should Absolutely NEVER Buy at an Idaho Garage Sale According to the experts, these are nine items you should skip even if the price is right! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Author’s Note: If you are in the midst of a purge and are considering holding a garage sale, why not join us for Idaho’s Largest Garage Sale? With over 15,000 shoppers stopping through Expo Idaho throughout the event on May 17, you’ll likely make WAY MORE cash at the event than in your own yard! More info HERE.