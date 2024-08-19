Idaho’s First Significant Snow Dates Revealed for Fall 2024

The Boise area has already experienced 20 triple digit days during Summer 2024 and the possibility of more isn’t totally out of the question.

According to National Weather Service records, we’re past the average date for the last triple digit date of the year. From 1875 through 2023, the average last triple digit day normally happens around August 8, but we’ve seen triple digits as late as September 14.

While we’re still seven days short of tying the all-time record for most triple digit days in a single summer, this summer has been downright sweltering which is why most Idahoans are somewhat at peace with the Farmer’s Almanac’s “Wet Winter Whirlwind” extended forecast they recently released.

Their map shows most of the Pacific Northwest, which includes Idaho, blanketed in a shade of bright green labeled “chilly, wet” which is fairly consistent with what the region experiences during a La Nina winter. While La Nina could arrive later than normal, it is still expected to have some impact on Winter 2024-2025. According to the Idaho Statesman, the Boise area is historically colder and snowier during La Nina years.

What Was Boise’s Winter Like Last Year?

While the winter that most people remember is 2016-2017, aka “Snowpocalypse” or “Snowmageddon,” Winter 2023-2024 was pretty extreme as far as snowfall totals. Between November 30 and April 5, Boise saw 36.9 inches of snow. That was enough to rank last winter as the second snowiest winter we’ve experienced in the last decade. The only winter with more snow was 2016-2017 when 39.1 inches piled up.

Idaho’s First Snowfall Dates Revealed

With La Nina and the possibility of a snowier winter on the way, when can Boise and Idaho’s other major cities see snowflakes fly for the first time? We looked through weather records to find out.

Every single one of these cities could see their first snow of the year BEFORE winter actually begins on December 21, 2024.

