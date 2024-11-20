Idaho is Home to 5 of the Greatest Winter Playgrounds in America

We’ve already seen some big fluffy snowflakes fall in Idaho’s capital city, but the white stuff didn’t pile up or stick around long enough for anyone to play in. Meanwhile up in the mountains? Things are beginning to turn into a winter wonderland!

Brundage originally planned on opening for the season December 6, but thanks to 23 inches of early season snowfall they’re opening ahead of schedule on Friday, November 22. According to their announcement, it’s the earliest the ski resort has been able to open since 20025.

Bogus Basin got six inches of new snow on Monday. Pair that with the flakes that their “snow sorcerers” have been crafting with their snow making equipment and the non-profit ski area is excited to see people shredding again when they open on Saturday, November 23.

Tamarack initially thought they’d kick off their season on December 6 too, but they’re confident that Mother Nature’s going to gift them enough powder to open on Black Friday, November 29.

As all of Idaho’s amazing ski areas get ready to kick off their new seasons, some of them will have some extra swagger in 2024. Several weeks ago, the USA Today set out on a mission to find the best of the best when it comes to winter fun like snow tubing, skiing, snowboarding and relaxing around the slopes. The final results just dropped and Idaho really shined! Here’s a look at the categories where we placed in the Top 10!

Best Ski Town

McCall

Michelle Heart, Townsquare Media Boise

Normally we see Ketchum nominated in this category so it was very, very cool to see our favorite destination in the state not only get nominated but place #10. McCall turned some heads because of Brundage, but we LOVE that USA Today recognized the ski town for the same reason we love it so much - the food! Of McCall, the publication said - “From pubs and steakhouses to high-end dining, the food is on point all throughout town, too.”

Best Ski School

MTN Sports School

Facebook/Brundage Mountain Resort

Speaking of Brundage, whether you’re a tiny tot putting on skis for the first time or an adult looking to try new things, Brundage is a great place to learn! The resort’s MTN Sports School placed #6 in the Best Ski School category. It was commended for letting parents who already know how to ski join their child’s lesson for free.

Best Ski Shop

Greenwood’s Ski Haus

Image via Google Maps

If you’re gearing up for a day at Bogus Basin and need to buy, rent or lease gear, it really doesn’t get much more convenient than the longest running ski shop in Boise. Greenwood’s ranked #5 in this category and was recognized in part because their staff really knows the mountain and what gear will give you the best runs there.

Best Ski Hotel

Knob Hill Inn

Facebook/Knob Hill Inn

Do you love when hotels leave you bathrobes and slippers to get cozy in after a day on the slopes? Knob Hill Inn in Ketchum does this. They also treat you to trail mix, an all-day coffee station and chocolates when you check out. They know you’re likely staying there while you’re in town to ski in Sun Valley and Ketchum so they offer heated ski storage and boot storage. If you want to take a dip after you’ve returned for the day, they have a heated indoor pool and hot tub. They JUST missed the top spot in this category, coming in at very noteworthy #2.

Best Ski Restaurant

The Roundhouse at Sun Valley Resort

Facebook/Sun Valley Resort

The Roundhouse at Sun Valley has been around almost as long as the resort itself. According to the resort’s website, the restaurant opened three years later in 1939. Your tummy may drag you there for truffle fries or a burger after a long day on the slopes, but you really stay for the views! Sip on a glass of wine while you overlook the slopes. The Roundhouse is perched at an elevation of 7,700 feet and is accessible by taking the Roundhouse Express gondola. In came in at #9 in this category in 2024.

The Reserve at Tamarack

Facebook/Tamarack Resort

It’s wild to see just how much Tamarack has changed since new ownership took over in 2018! The unfinished Tyvek-wrapped buildings are long gone. The village there is thriving and The Reserve Bar and Restaurant is at the center of it all. Stop in for dinner and enjoy one of their incredible steaks, burgers, scallops, trout or salmon. You can also wrap up the weekend with Sunday brunch! That menu includes a brunch burner, chicken & waffles, benedicts and more. For the second year in a row, The Reserve was named the #1 Best Ski Restaurant in North America.”

