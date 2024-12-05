10 Extreme Winter Weather Records Boise Could Shatter in 2024

While Boise’s experienced several large winter storms since “Snowmageddon” 2016-2017, that particular winter seems to be the shared experience that everyone bonds over.

We get it. As 39.1 inches of snow piled up that winter, the Treasure Valley dealt with constant slide offs on I-84, a seemingly endless Christmas break for students and the mall closing temporarily due to weather. About halfway through the snowfall, the Idaho National Guard joined cleanup efforts after then Mayor Bieter declared a state of emergency for Boise.

READ MORE: A Complete Lis of Boise's Snowiest Winters on Record

That might be the winter that everyone remembers but it wasn’t the snowiest Boise winter on record. It actually ranks #10. Exactly 100 years before that winter, Boise saw its snowiest winter on record with 50 inches piling up during the winter of 1916-1917.

2024-2025 Winter Outlook for Boise

Will Boise break that record this winter? While we’d be appreciative of the water, we don’t want to relive the flooding that followed Snowmageddon 2016-2017. Right now, the National Weather Service’s extended outlook shows the Boise area having a 33-40% chance of temperatures leaning below normal. Here’s a look at what’s considered “normal.”

On the precipitation side of things, the Boise Area is also looking at a 33-40% chance of higher than normal precipitation. Whether that’s now or rain is dependent on the temperature, but here’s a look at “normal.”

However, Kody at Treasure Valley Weather HQ will always caution his readers that trusting long range forecasts beyond 10 days is difficult. He seemed to be the most accurate forecaster around as Snowmageddon took hold in Boise, so that’s who we trust the most.

BUT…we know that Boise’s weather is unpredictable and can change quickly. That’s why we pulled a list of mostly single day winter weather extreme records to keep your eye on in 2024.

