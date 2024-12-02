Idahoans Warned to NEVER Burn These 9 Items in Fireplace

We don’t know about you, but we really don’t dig this “go to work in the dark, come home from work in the dark” thing. If you’ve spent most of the day in an office or room with very little natural sunlight, walking out to the bitter cold parking lot in the dark can feel defeating.

The one thing that can instantly lift your spirits as soon as you walk through the door? The smell of burning wood and satisfying cracks and pops coming from the fireplace. Something about drinking warm cider while wearing cozy PJs by the fire just makes this dark, cold time of the year a little less bleak.

Your Fireplace is NOT a Personal Incinerator

Of course, when it’s 25º outside the last thing you want to do is bundle up to haul the trash down to the curb. With the fire roaring in the living room, it can be tempting to toss some of your household trash in with those logs you picked up at Albertsons. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says that you should NEVER do that.

They’re not saying that to be a buzz kill. They’re saying that because many of the things you may think are safe to burn actually emit toxic fumes at high temperatures, making them a danger to you and your family. Others may cause the fire to burn uncontrollably resulting in a dangerous chimney fire.

That’s why we put together a list of a few items you may think are safe to burn, but aren’t. Here’s what the experts say Idahoans should NEVER put in their fireplace.

