No More “Wind Chill” Warnings For Idaho; Here’s The New Name

Earlier this year, the National Weather Service introduced a new way to warn Idahoans about dangerous heat. As the winter months approach, they’re making a change to the way they warn us about bone-chilling cold, too.

For as long as we can remember, the morning forecasts we watched while getting bundled up for school in the morning always contained the current temperature and an even colder wind chill temperature. According to the National Weather Service, wind chill describes how cold people feel while they’re outside. The higher the wind, the more heat the weather draws away from the body, the more cold you feel.

In the past, the NWS would issue a “wind chill advisory” when wind chill temperatures were potentially hazardous and a “wind chill warning” when they were life threatening. Starting in October 2024, you’ll never see those two phrases in an Idaho forecast again.

Why Are They Getting Rid of Wind Chill Advisories and Warnings?

According to the National Weather Service, they want to simplify their winter weather forecasts allowing people to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures with or without high winds. Starting this winter, you’ll see Idaho meteorologists use these terms instead.

Cold Weather Advisory

The NWS will issue one of these when air temperatures or wind chills will be seasonably cold, but not extreme. It’s still a good idea to properly cover exposed skin under a cold weather advisory.

Extreme Cold Watch

At this point, air temperatures are dangerously cold with or without wind. To protect your skin, change up your plans so that you’re not outside during the coldest parts of the day. The NWS also recommends making sure your car has at least half a tank of gas in these conditions.

Extreme Cold Warning

If an Extreme Cold Warning has been issued, you’re now putting yourself at a real risk of frostbite or hypothermia by being outside. In the event that you must be outside, it’s pretty imperative to dress in layers and avoid any exposed skin.

Extreme cold is less common than extreme heat in the Boise area, but it’s not impossible. A 41 day cold spell of temperatures at or below 0º started on December 30, 1948. In 1990, the mercury dropped to -25º in Boise on December 22. It wasn’t much warmer when Santa shimmied down the chimney a few days later. Christmas was -20º that year.

