Another day. Another “excessive heat” warning. We’d like to talk to the manager for whoever put together this summer outlook for the Northwest.

The forecast, which was initially shared in March, said that the Pacific Northwest would be dry and seasonable. The Boise area has been relatively dry. Between June and July, we only saw .62” of precipitation. In a “normal year” we see .96”.

READ MORE: 15 Signs Boise Could Be In for a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter in 2024

But we’d HARDLY call this summer “seasonable.” According to stats from the National Weather Service, we’ve experienced 18 triple digit days, tied the streak for most triple digit days in a row and recorded the third hottest July on record. If we get 9 more triple digit days, we’ll tie the record for most in a single year.

Get our free mobile app

Maybe that’s why we’re looking forward to cooler days, a comfy hoodie and pumpkin spice everything! We’ll probably get to enjoy the original Starbucks PSL long before cooler temperatures arrive. The USA Today has published two rumored return dates: Thursday, August 22 or Tuesday, August 27. Either way, you should be able to grab one on the way to the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic! The question is will you be ordering that hot or iced?

When Will the First Frost Hit Idaho?

Canva Canva loading...

If you’re a gardener, the good news is that your plants aren’t going to be wiped out by that first frost anytime soon. Using data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Farmer’s Almanac thinks that it predicted the first frost dates for Idaho’s largest cities. If you’re in need of some cool thoughts, here’s what you have to look forward to.

Interested in a different location? They have dates for basically the entire state HERE!

Farmer's Almanac Predicts the 2024 First Frost Dates for Idaho Based on years of data from NOAA, Farmer's Almanac predicts that these are the dates that some major Idaho cities may experience their first frost. Fun fact? They say that there's a year round risk in Moscow so that's why it doesn't appear on the list. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

KEEP READING: 15 Signs Boise Could Be in For a Harsh, Unforgiving Winter According to the Farmer's Almanac, these are some mostly non-weather signs that Boise could be in for a harsh winter. Have you noticed any of them happening?