2024 First Snow Dates For 14 Important Idaho Cities Revealed

On October 24, Bogus Basin shared a photo of the mountain blanketed in white with the caption “Our first glimpse of winter!” In a matter of minutes it racked up more than 300 likes and a boat load of shares.

Idaho News 6 meteorologist, Scott Dorval, got a similar response when he shared pictures of the light covering of snow that Brundage got back on October 17. With more “like” and “love” reactions than “angry” faces, we think it’s safe to assume that there are a lot of people who will be excited the first time they see snow in their neck of the woods.

Depending where you live in Idaho, you may be seeing more of it than normal during Winter 2024-2025. The National Weather Service released an updated seasonal outlook on October 17 and now a significant part of the Gem State is in a band of green that indicates either a 33-40% or 40-50% chance of seeing above normal precipitation in December, January and February.

About two thirds of the state is also under blue bands representing a 33-40% or 40-50% chance of below average temperatures. Combine those two factors and what do you get? Anywhere from inches to feet of white, fluffy snow!

Idaho’s First Snowfall Dates Revealed

After seeing early season snow on the snow cams for a few of Idaho’s most popular resorts, you’re probably wondering when you’ll see snow where you live. We searched through old weather records to see when some of Idaho’s most well known cities usually get their first snowfall of the season.

We were a little surprised to see that all of the cities on this list could see their first snow BEFORE winter actually begins on December 21, 2024!

