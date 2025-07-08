For Idahoans who love to travel, finding a convenient direct flight can be challenging even with the Boise Airport servicing 25 non-stop destinations. It’s even more difficult if you’re trying to depart from one of Idaho’s smaller airports.

The Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey doesn’t typically make headlines unless the arrival of dozens of private jets for Allen & Company’s annual retreat is imminent. According to Observer, the four day “summer camp for billionaires” is the busiest time of the year for the small airport. Typically 150 to 175 private planes arrive at SUN on the first day.

That’s a significant increase for an airport that offers just four year-round flights and a handful of seasonal routes. FAA data reveals that the airport is the third busiest airport in Idaho. In 2024, SUN recorded 121,123 commercial passenger boardings. For comparison, the Boise Airport did more than 20 times that.

New Direct Flights Coming to Sun Valley This Winter

Sun Valley’s direct flight options will soon grow. Right now, all of the commercial flights offered at the airport are through Alaska, Delta and United but American Airlines recently announced plans to begin service at the airport.

Beginning December 18, 2025, American will start offering daily seasonal service between Sun Valley and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Both routes are direct and will be offered through April 6, 2026.

Both routes will use a Bombardier CRJ700, which seats 65 including nine first class seats.

Chicago was already served seasonally by United, but Phoenix is a new option for the small airport.

Other non-stop destinations from Friedman Memorial Airport include:

Denver (Through United)

Los Angeles (Seasonally through United and Delta)

San Francisco (Seasonally through United)

Salt Lake City (Through Delta)

Seattle (Seasonally through Alaska and Delta)