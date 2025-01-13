31 Items Boise Area St. Vincent De Paul Stores Will Never Accept

Whether you’re stumbling upon this in early January when goal setting and resolutions are still top of mind or a little bit further into 2025 when you’re feeling the urge to shake things up, a BINGO card is the way to go.

A few weeks ago one of our favorite athletes, Nikki Hiltz, encouraged their followers to try goal setting a different way. Hiltz qualified for their first U.S. Olympic team after winning the 1500 meter run at the Olympic Trials in Eugene.

Rather than just vocalizing one or two goals for the year, Hiltz makes a yearly BINGO card and fills it up with 23 things they’d like to achieve during the year. Yes, we know that a BINGO card has 25 squares but you get a customary free space and you get a second freebie when you write in “turn (whatever age you’ll be this year)” in a square.

If it weren’t for Hiltz, we probably wouldn’t have known about the idea but if you’re trendier than us and spend time on TikTok you may have seen the trend take off there. As 2025 began, people shared all sorts of ideas from trying a workout class they’ve never done before to throwing a theme party to reading at least three books this year.

We haven’t sketched ours out quite yet, but we’ve got some ideas: see a musical we’ve never seen before, travel to a new city, run a race longer than a 5K (we’re looking at you YMCA St. Patty’s Day 5 miler) and something we REALLY need to do…complete a good closet clean out!

Consider St. Vincent de Paul During Your Closet Clean Out

Does that last idea speak to you? If the stuff you’re ready to let go of is in good shape, you probably o send them somewhere where they’ll benefit others. There are a lot of fantastic non-profits across the Treasure Valley that will make sure that they do some good, including the Society of St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho.

St. Vincent de Paul handles over 75,000 calls to their helpline per year. Once they get a call, they send volunteers to the neighbor in need to see how they can assist. Sometimes it means offering a hand up to help with rent or utilities. Other times, they may step in to provide furniture, clothes or transportation.

The non-profit also manages food pantries where their clients can extend their food budget with help from the community and are a resource for people transitioning back into society after a prison stay.

One of the ways they fund those programs is by selling your gently used clothes and other goods at their thrift shops. What’s unique about St. Vincent de Paul is that if you can’t make it to one of their stores, they offer pick-up services. Their furniture store on Broadway in Boise also means that they’re able to accept some furniture pieces that other thrift shops may turn away.

That said, there are some items that they can’t accept because they can’t sell them. The non-profit asks you NOT to donate the items listed below. That way they’re not not wasting valuable volunteer hours sorting donations they can’t use. For a list of what they CAN accept, click HERE.

