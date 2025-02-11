Boise Area Thrift Store Closing Location for Good Due to Slumping Sales

✅ The non-profit's overarching mission is to prevent homelessness in the Treasure Valley

✅ Sales from Boise area thrift stores help fund their programs

✅ Closure will leave the area with three thrift stores and a furniture center

An organization known for taking your unwanted goods and giving them a new purpose while benefiting others is about to close their doors for good at one of their area thrift stores.

What is St. Vincent de Paul Southwest Idaho?

Image via Google Maps Image via Google Maps loading...

In the mission statement on their website, St. Vincent de Paul explains that they’re a network of friends working to prevent homelessness by providing fundamental human needs.

They estimate that they receive about 75,000 calls to their helpline each year. Once a call comes in, one of their volunteers visits to see how they can help. That could mean helping out with rent or utilities like gas and electricity. It could also mean assisting with furniture, clothes, transportation or helping someone in need extend their food budget through one of their food pantries.

One of the ways they fund these good deeds is by selling gently used goods from the community at one of their thrift stores. That’s why the decision to close one of those facilities is an incredibly difficult choice to make.

St. Vincent de Paul Announces Permanent Closure of Caldwell Location

Photo by Waldemar on Unsplash Photo by Waldemar on Unsplash loading...

Unfortunately, their location at 3719 Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell is seeing a drop off in the number of people actually making a purchase and have determined that they need to shed that location for the overall stability of their organization. Effective immediately, the remaining inventory is 50%.

The non-profit wants to assure that their Caldwell food pantry will still be there to help the community in Canyon County on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. They also left the possibility of opening a new location in Caldwell in the future open.

Caldwell is the only location closing. The thrift store and furniture center on Broadway in Boise, the Collister Center thrift store and Meridian thrift store will remain open. The Collister location is relatively new. It moved into the vacant Dollar Tree location in late September 2024.

