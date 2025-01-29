Idaho Is Experiencing Sharp Price Increases On These 9 Everyday Foods

Within the past week, social media’s been filled with a few different types of grocery photos. Either the shelves in those images are empty or they’re absolutely bare.

Of course, most of those images are of coolers that are supposed to be full egg cartons waiting to go home to become part of your breakfast or baked goods. While surging egg prices are something we all would’ve noticed eventually, people seem to be hyper aware of them because one of President Trump’s early campaign promises was to lower the cost of foods that are staples in American homes.

READ MORE: 10 Food Shortages Idahoans Should Expect in 2025

According to data collected by Trading Economics, the price of eggs has been climbing since October but recently spiked to a 10 year high of $7.09 per dozen! Depending where you shop in the Boise area, you may be paying a little more or a little less than that.

Mehmet Gkhan Bayhan Mehmet Gkhan Bayhan loading...

At press time on January 29, these are the lowest price per dozen options at several local grocery stores according to their websites:

Walmart (Overland): $4.53

Whole Foods (Broadway): $4.99

Albertsons (Parkcenter): $6.49

Fred Meyer (Federal Way): $7.49

Part of the reason the price of eggs has risen is because of an outbreak of bird flu. Nerd Wallet explains the outbreak started in January 2022 and has affected more than 102.6 million egg laying hens.

Idahoans Are Paying More For More than Just Eggs

Canva Canva loading...

A quick look at the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index shows that the price of other common foods is up from a year ago, too. We compared prices in their table for their “West Region” that includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming and discovered that these nine foods have had the steepest price increases year over year.

Ironically, there was no egg data available for our region so you won’t see it on the list.

Idaho Is Experiencing Sharp Price Increases On These 9 Everyday Foods According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , these foods have seen the sharpest year over year price increases in the west region of their Consumer Price Index. The west region covers Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Data reflects prices in December 2024, as January's numbers won't be released until mid-February. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart