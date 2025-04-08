WARNING: These 25 Everyday Items in Idaho Are About To Get Way More Expensive

We’re not saying we deserve an award, but somehow we’ve made it almost 36 hours without buying something that wasn’t food. We’re just saying that we haven’t immediately noticed the impact of the new tariffs that were announced on April 2.

However, one of our friend’s that’s a closet sneakerhead mentioned that he noticed the cost of Jordans already went up about $15 since new tariffs were introduced. According to Poizon, a marketplace for authenticated premium goods, these specific Nike shoes are manufactured in places like China, Vietnam and Indonesia.

President Trump’s new tariffs won’t just affect designer sneakers. They could have a real impact on things like groceries, apparel, electronics, vehicles and more.

Explain It To Me: What Is a Tariff, Really?

Many of us probably remember hearing the term in some high school social studies class, but the actual definition of a tariff may not have followed you into adulthood. CNET explains that tariff is a tax on the cost of importing or exporting goods by different countries.

Companies have a choice to make at that point. Do they absorb the higher cost those tariffs create or do they decide to raise their prices and pass them on to you, the customer.

The newly introduced tariffs are supposed to take effect soon, but CNET says you may not see the effects for weeks or months. That’s because the tariffs don’t apply to items that have already arrived in the United States are currently in stock at the retailers you normally shop at across the Gem State.

What’s interesting is that in all this tariff news, we’ve learned that the White House is doing away with something called “de minimis.” That's an exception that allows orders from foreign retailers valued at $800 or less per person, per day to reach American consumers without additional taxes.

Forever 21 specifically called out this exemption when discussing their struggles to compete with Temu and Shien. You already know that they’ve filed for bankruptcy and will close their only Idaho location at Boise Towne Square Mall.

So which items could see a price hike as a result of the new tariffs. Experts say keep your eyes on these categories.

