Another Big Clothing Store Files for Bankruptcy, Closing All Locations Including Idaho

A few weeks ago, rumors started circulating that a popular, mall-based fast fashion retailer would close over 200 locations across the nation. With another bankruptcy looming, we knew that Idaho was on the list of locations on the chopping block.

News that Forever 21 would be the next tenant to leave Boise Towne Square Mall broke at the end of February, leaving a 16,000 square foot vacancy on the second floor. At the time, Bloomberg predicted that a second bankruptcy for the brand was just days away. It would be almost a month before the bankruptcy actually came to pass.

READ MORE: Boise Towne Square Mall Loses Another Tenant After Just 12 Weeks

Reuters reports that the brand filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, March 16 and now plans to expand the closures to all of its 354 locations. Like many other struggling brick-and-mortar retail brands, Forever 21 cited competition from online retailers as a major reason for their downturn. More specifically “foreign fast-fashion companies, which have been able to take advantage of the de minimis exemption.”

Get our free mobile app

The National Foreign Trade Council explains that a de minimis exemption allowed orders from foreign retailers valued at $800 or less per person, per day to reach US consumers without having to add duties or taxes to the price. It’s the reason sites like Temu and Shein became so popular in the United States.

Reuters estimates that Forever 21 was on pace to lose an additional $180 million this year on top of the $1.58 billion in debt they currently carry.

Like we noted above, bankruptcy or not, Forever 21 would be exiting Idaho permanently when the store at Boise Towne Square Mall closes. However, this report means that our region will likely lose an additional 17 stores as they operate multiple locations in Utah, Washington and Oregon, too. Those stores include:

Utah

Station Park, Farmington

Fashion Place, Murray

University Place, Orem

Washington

Bellis Fair, Bellingham

Columbia Center, Kennewick

Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood

Spokane Valley Mall, Spokane Valley

Tacoma Mall, Tacoma

Westfield Southcenter, Tukwila

Seattle Premium Outlets, Tulalip

Valley Mall, Union Gap

Vancouver Mall, Vancouver

Oregon

Valley River Center, Eugene

Clackamas Town Center, Happy Valley

Lloyd Center, Portland

Washington Square, Tigard

Woodburn Premium Outlets, Woodburn

When Did Similar Retailers Leave Boise Towne Square Mall?

For the most part, once one of these retailers calls it quits at the Boise Towne Square Mall, they don’t make a comeback. Rue 21 seems to be the exception. The brand filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and quickly liquidated all of its stores. Some of the stores reopened under new ownership, including the Boise location which had a “grand opening” in September of the same year.

However, these fast fashion stores didn’t come back:

Wet Seal

Teen Apparel Retailer Wet Seal To Shutter Over 300 Stores, Lay Off Nearly 3700 Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

Closed due to bankruptcy in February 2017.

Charlotte Russe

Clothing Store Charlotte Russe Announces Closure Of All Its Stores Drew Angerer, Getty Images loading...

Closed due to bankruptcy in March 2019.

Deb Shops

YouTube/Deb Shops YouTube/Deb Shops loading...

Closed sometime between March and April 2015, following the company's bankruptcy.