Another Big Clothing Store Files for Bankruptcy, Closing All Locations Including Idaho
A few weeks ago, rumors started circulating that a popular, mall-based fast fashion retailer would close over 200 locations across the nation. With another bankruptcy looming, we knew that Idaho was on the list of locations on the chopping block.
News that Forever 21 would be the next tenant to leave Boise Towne Square Mall broke at the end of February, leaving a 16,000 square foot vacancy on the second floor. At the time, Bloomberg predicted that a second bankruptcy for the brand was just days away. It would be almost a month before the bankruptcy actually came to pass.
Reuters reports that the brand filed for bankruptcy on Sunday, March 16 and now plans to expand the closures to all of its 354 locations. Like many other struggling brick-and-mortar retail brands, Forever 21 cited competition from online retailers as a major reason for their downturn. More specifically “foreign fast-fashion companies, which have been able to take advantage of the de minimis exemption.”
The National Foreign Trade Council explains that a de minimis exemption allowed orders from foreign retailers valued at $800 or less per person, per day to reach US consumers without having to add duties or taxes to the price. It’s the reason sites like Temu and Shein became so popular in the United States.
Reuters estimates that Forever 21 was on pace to lose an additional $180 million this year on top of the $1.58 billion in debt they currently carry.
Like we noted above, bankruptcy or not, Forever 21 would be exiting Idaho permanently when the store at Boise Towne Square Mall closes. However, this report means that our region will likely lose an additional 17 stores as they operate multiple locations in Utah, Washington and Oregon, too. Those stores include:
Utah
- Station Park, Farmington
- Fashion Place, Murray
- University Place, Orem
Washington
- Bellis Fair, Bellingham
- Columbia Center, Kennewick
- Alderwood Mall, Lynnwood
- Spokane Valley Mall, Spokane Valley
- Tacoma Mall, Tacoma
- Westfield Southcenter, Tukwila
- Seattle Premium Outlets, Tulalip
- Valley Mall, Union Gap
- Vancouver Mall, Vancouver
Oregon
- Valley River Center, Eugene
- Clackamas Town Center, Happy Valley
- Lloyd Center, Portland
- Washington Square, Tigard
- Woodburn Premium Outlets, Woodburn
When Did Similar Retailers Leave Boise Towne Square Mall?
For the most part, once one of these retailers calls it quits at the Boise Towne Square Mall, they don’t make a comeback. Rue 21 seems to be the exception. The brand filed for bankruptcy in May 2024 and quickly liquidated all of its stores. Some of the stores reopened under new ownership, including the Boise location which had a “grand opening” in September of the same year.
However, these fast fashion stores didn’t come back:
Wet Seal
Closed due to bankruptcy in February 2017.
Charlotte Russe
Closed due to bankruptcy in March 2019.
Deb Shops
Closed sometime between March and April 2015, following the company's bankruptcy.
