Rising Tariffs: 14 Essential Canned Goods To Stock Up On Now In Idaho

We don’t know about you, but it’s getting difficult to track what tariffs have been introduced, what tariffs are in place or when new ones begin. What we do know is that the level of uncertainty they’ve created has led to consumers being on edge and their favorite brands to start raising prices.

Idahoans Brace for Temu and Shein Price Hikes

Temu, Chinese Online Marketplace App, Gains Popularity In United States Justin Sullivan, Getty Images loading...

One of the things we do know for sure is that one of President Trump’s executive orders will eliminate something called the “de minimis provision” which has allowed companies like Temu and Shein to sell clothing and other goods in the United States at prices so low that they’re seemingly too good to be true.

That’s probably why people aren’t incredibly disappointed when the products that show up aren’t always as nice as they look in the listing. Although, I do know a number of people who love their Temu and Shein products and are willing to wait for them to show up.

If you’re one of these brands' loyal shoppers, I have bad news for you. Both companies say they will be raising prices beginning April 25 because the “de minimis” loophole will close on May 2. The provision allowed goods worth less than $800 to enter the United States without any additional duties, which is why the two Chinese e-commerce sites were able to sell their goods so cheaply.

Tariffs Could Impact Idaho Grocery Prices Too

First Inflation Report Of 2025 Released Brandon Bell, Getty Images loading...

I’ll admit that my husband and I don’t shop like a normal family. We live by an Albertsons. We stop in daily to get what we need to make dinner that night. Our pantry has more non-edible things in it than food. And the canned food that’s in there? It probably traveled with us through one to two moves and expired years ago.

However, Grand View Research says that 98% of Americans regularly have a stock of canned food in their cabinets and that the average family goes through 24 canned goods per week. That’s why this list from The Daily Meal caught my eye.

They acknowledge that the tariffs have been difficult to follow and that some of them are currently on hold. The Daily Meal explains that their readers are a little on edge about how they’ll afford their groceries when all the planned tariffs are in effect. That’s why they rounded up a comprehensive list of long-lasting, canned food products to stock up on NOW.

