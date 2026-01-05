If at any point in 2025 you felt like something was missing from the snack aisle at Albertsons or WinCo, you probably weren’t imagining things. Some major players in the snack industry retired products in stores across America, including here in Idaho. On the flip side, some well-known fast food chains brought back nostalgic favorites.

Idaho Fast Food Restaurants Embrace Throwback Meals

2025 was actually a pretty good year for those of us who fondly remember meals that were popular in the early 2000s. Taco Bell brought back a Y2K menu that included the Double Decker Taco, 7-Layer Burrito, Caramel Apple Empanada and most importantly, our personal favorite - the Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco.

READ MORE: Pepsi Discontinues Fan-Favorite Sodas in Idaho

McDonald’s relaunched its chicken strips as McCrispy Strips in 2025. We gave them a shot, but didn’t think they were as good as the Chicken Selects that were on the menu in 2002. However, the fact that they were serving chicken fingers again eventually led to the return of the Snack Wraps that took us back to college. The TUB (Titan Union Building) where we went to school sold a generic version called the Tub Taster and they were ridiculously popular.

Snack Foods That Didn’t Make it to 2026

While fast food lovers celebrated the return of those items, snack foods in grocery stores were getting the ax. Frito-Lay decided to cut nearly 15 different snacks from their lineup. Many of those were popular choices for tailgates and school lunches. However, they did replace them with different flavors or new products.

Get our free mobile app

Still, saying goodbye to products you love is never fun. It's always a bummer when you walk down the aisle looking for something specific and realize it's not coming back. If you're still not over losing Ecto Cooler as a kid, you get it.

Here's a look at the food items that didn't make it into 2026 at Idaho grocery stores.

22 Popular Food Items Gone Forever at Idaho Stores As the new year begins, we're looking back at some of the foods that were discontinued in 2025. You won't find these items in stock at regular Idaho retailers anymore. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart