Popular Laundry Detergent in Idaho Recalled Due to Harmful Bacteria

A well-known brand of laundry detergent sold to Idaho customers through Amazon is being recalled due to the possibility of contamination by a harmful bacteria.

If you have someone in your family who has sensitive skin, you’re likely for an option that cuts back on harsh ingredients that may lead to itchy rashes and other unpleasant reactions. If you’ve chosen Woolite Delicates detergent as that option, there’s an important recall you need to know about.

Idahoans Advised to NOT Use Woolite Delicate Detergent Due to Dangerous Bacteria

A new recall notice, from the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reveals that 50 ounce bottles of Woolite Delicates may be contaminated with a bacteria called Pseudomons oleovorans. They explain that:

People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body through the eyes or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria.

The bottles associated with this recall were available to Idaho shoppers exclusively through Amazon in January of this year.

The affected detergent is labeled with SKU 62338-72724 and will have one of these lot cods printed on the top of the back of the bottle:

S24364

S24365

S24366

Refunds are available through the manufacturer, Reckitt. According to the notice, customers who would like a refund of the $14-$17 they spend on the product need to write their name, “recalled” in permanent marker on the product. After doing so, they can submit a photo with the UPC and lot code visible to Rekitt’s customer service email address that is included in the notice.

After doing that, you’re advised to dispose of the product and NOT use it.