URGENT: 9 Amazon Items Sold in Idaho Under Important Safety Recalls

Maybe we’ve been shopping more often or maybe there’s been an impressive increase in the number of products available for overnight delivery in the Treasure Valley after Amazon opened their second facility in Nampa last October.

The newest facility was established to focus on same day delivery. In some cases, your items could show up in as little as five hours. We’ve experienced that sort of quickness on everything from clothes and shampoo to party decorations and books. That rocks!

It’s safe to say that when Idahoans either decide they need an item quickly or make an impulse buy, Amazon has become one of the most reliable places to order from.

Unfortunately, sometimes the products they sell end up being a safety hazard down the road.

Amazon Sues Consumer Product Safety Commission

Amazon Fulfillment Centre Prepares Ahead Of Christmas Getty Images, loading...

That’s something the Consumer Product Safety Commission has been critical of. They say that years ago, Amazon didn’t take adequate steps to let their customers know when common products like faulty carbon monoxide detectors and flammable children’s pajamas they’d purchased through the site had been recalled. CPSC sued Amazon and the result was Amazon being held accountable for communicating those recalls, even if they were sold through a third party on the Amazon platform.

As a result, Amazon launched a VERY extensive recall page on their platform in 2023. Not only does it have a searchable database, there’s also an option for you to click a button to see if any of the products in order that YOU made are under recall.

However, Amazon is upset with the ruling and filed a lawsuit against CPSC on March 14, 2025. According to ABC News, Amazon considers itself a “third-party logistics provider” rather than a distributor and does NOT believe they should be legally liable for recalls associated with third party sellers. They went as far as calling CPSC an “unconstitutionally structured agency.”

Recent Amazon Recalls Affecting Idaho

Canva Canva loading...

Even though there’s bad blood between Amazon and CPSC, the Seattle based company is still keeping its recall page up to date. These items were recently recalled due to safety issues and were available to purchase in Idaho.

