One of Idaho’s Largest Gas Stations May Close 500 More Locations in 2025

While they’re on hold for now, experts believe that impending tariffs against Canada could negatively impact gas prices in the Gem State.

The Associated Press spoke to a trade analyst that believes that if tariffs on Canada, the largest foreign supplier of crude oil for the United States, move forward it’s possible that we could see gas prices spike by 30-70 cents per gallon. According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Idaho is $3.16 on February 5, 2025.

If you factor in the forecasted increase from the expert the AP spoke to, it’s possible that Idahoans could be paying anywhere between $3.46 and $3.86 per gallon in the not so distant future. While none of us want to shell out more to fill up the tank, that’s still significantly cheaper than the record high $5.25 we were paying in July 2022.

Could Higher Gas Prices Lead to More People Going Electric?

Depending how drained a battery is, electric vehicles can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 12 hours to charge. We didn’t time our last fill-up, but we’re pretty sure it didn’t take us more than five minutes to fill our Subaru’s 16.6 gallon tank from empty.

Personally? The idea of having to plug in our car takes us back to the 1990s where we impatiently waited for our Power Wheels jeep to charge enough to take a spin around the neighborhood. Frankly, we can’t imagine making the switch.

But maybe we’re the odd ones out? Over the last few weeks we’ve seen an unusual spike in the number of Tesla Cybertrucks in the Boise area. We’re sure there’s probably been a rise in the number of other EVs too, but the Cybertrucks stick out because they’re so ugly.

Shell Announces Plans to Close 1,000 Fuel Stations Before the End of 2025

It seems like one of the largest gas station chains in Idaho is banking on people making the switch to electric. In their Energy Transition Strategy plan released last year, Shell revealed that they were planning to divest around 1,000 gas stations over the course of 2024 and 2025 in order to put more focus on their electric vehicle charging business. In the report they explain:

We are focusing on public charging, rather than home charging, because we believe it will be needed most by our customers. We have a major competitive advantage in terms of locations, as our global network of service stations is one of the largest in the world.

What the document didn’t do is identify which gas stations would close or potentially become primarily EV recharging stations. According to their location map Shell operates more than 90 locations across Idaho. Just two of them (3355 E Fairview in Meridian and 8200 W Fairview in Boise) are listed as having “Shell Recharge” amenities available to customers.