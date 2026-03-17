The older you get, the more you hate making extra stops after work. You drive home like you’re late for your house, which means there’s a good chance you told yourself “I’ll just get gas on the way to work tomorrow.” Unfortunately, that’s a choice that will come back to haunt you.

AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde explains, “The crude oil market is still reeling from the global implications of the conflict in the Middle East. As long as there is a supply uncertainty, crude prices and pump prices will be under extreme pressure.”

READ MORE: 5 Idaho Gas Station Restaurants Worth Stopping For

And the timing couldn’t be much worse with so many Idaho schools on Spring Break. Conde says that gas prices during spring break haven’t been this high in four years.

AAA’s fuel prices page shows the statewide average jumped 10 cents overnight between March 16 and March 17. The average price per gallon in Idaho as of Tuesday morning is $3.79 per gallon, on par with the national average.

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Things in the Treasure Valley look worse. The price per gallon jumped 14 cents overnight, putting the average at $3.84 per gallon.

While most vehicles can make it somewhere between 30-50 miles once your gas gauge is sitting on E, we don’t recommend playing chicken with your gas tank. The last thing you want to do is run out of fuel on I-84 during rush hour.

That’s why we pulled a list of cheapest gas prices in Ada County to help you keep a little more cash in your account. These prices are up to date as of 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17 and are subject to change.