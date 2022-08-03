Why You’re Going To Save A Lot Of Money In August In Idaho

We all have been going through it lately, and our wallets are feeling the pain, too. We've been seeing higher gas prices than we can ever remember paying, inflation, and a ridiculous housing market pricing us all out of our homes.

However, there are now signs that things are changing around. You can now expect to save big money in Idaho compared to what you've been paying lately.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, masses have been flooding into Idaho from places like California, Oregon, and elsewhere. Of course, there are pros and cons to this. We love sharing our scenic state and getting the word out on how awesome it is.

What we don't love? Not being able to afford a home. Residents in Boise should not be paying the same amount for an apartment or house that people are paying in Chicago and New York. Yet, we are.

Or...hopefully we can soon say, "we were." The housing bubble may be bursting in Boise, as prices have been dramatically dropping since June.

On top of that correcting itself, we're finally seeing gas prices fall below $5 a gallon! Can you remember the last time you saw that? I literally can't. It's been that long. All signs point to prices continuing to drop, as well.

Between falling gas prices and home prices, you can expect to spend significantly less money in August here in Idaho than you have been lately, and every dollar matters when you're strapped for cash.

Let's take a look at the data and reports that show why we can expect to have more money to play with in August and going forward in 2022 and into 2023. This is a promising sign.

Let's start by looking at the housing market in Boise. This is huge news!

And how about those gas prices? Here's where you can find some of the cheapest around!

