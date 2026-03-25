When our dad handed us the keys to our first car, he said “if you ever run out of gas, don’t even think about calling me.” It may have sounded harsh, but he also handed us a credit card solely for the purpose of filling up the tank so there was really no excuse for the tank to be totally empty.

Plus, he wasn’t trying to scare us. Running out of gas was technically illegal in our hometown. We didn’t believe him until one of the “Real Facts” on a Snapple cap was actually about that law. We Googled it while chugging down the refreshing peach tea and sure enough, if you run out of gas in certain parts of that city, you could face a misdemeanor.

READ MORE: Ford F-150s Top Idaho's Most Stolen Vehicle List

Flash-forward to 2026. We millennials are now adults living through yet another historic event and watching gas prices shoot sky high because of it. Since the United States launched the initial strike in “Operation Epic Fury,” gas prices have risen nearly $1.20 in Idaho. As we’re sitting down to write this, the statewide average is up to $4.17 per gallon. It’s five cents more expensive in the Treasure Valley.

Get our free mobile app

Depending on the size of your tank, the huge spike in gas prices add up quickly. We drive a Subaru Crosstrek and if we let the tank get close to E, we’re spending about $20 more per fill up than we were a month ago. With gas prices this high, every extra mile we can squeeze out of a tank matters and it got us thinking. What if instead of dreading your gas light, you knew what it meant for the car that you drive everyday? Not in a “play chicken” type of way, but in a “I know exactly how much leeway I have to drive to a cheaper gas station” sort of way.

We did some digging and it turns out how far you can drive once the light comes on varies quite a bit depending on what you’re driving. Some of Idaho’s best-selling vehicles will give you nearly 100 miles to find a station. Others? You better hurry to a gas station. Here’s a look at those numbers for nine of Idaho’s best-selling vehicles.

Is your card not on the list? You can check out more vehicles HERE.

How Far 9 Popular Idaho Cars Can Drive on Empty While we don't advise waiting until your tank is almost empty to fill-up, YourMechanic gives drivers a picture of how far they can drive once the gas light comes on in these nine vehicles, which are best sellers in Idaho. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart