Idaho Gas Prices Are Not Falling Fast Enough!

The good news is that Idaho gas prices are not going up, at least not this week. Another small piece of good news is that gas prices in Idaho are now averaging a price below $5 a gallon. The bad news is that oil is still expensive, although it has dropped below $100 a barrel. Idaho is currently the seventh most expensive state to purchase gasoline.

In a recent release, AAA Idaho revealed that Idaho's gas prices dropped 11 cents in a week and 34 cents from a month ago. However, the national average is $4.21 a gallon. California has the highest price per gallon at $5.61. Can you guess which state has the cheapest gas in the country? If you thought Texas, you'd be correct at $3.71. Remember when our gas was well below that price? That seems like a decade ago!

Idahoans continue to drive their large vehicles and RVs and pull their trailers. Folks are spending money on vacations and camping, costing them more. Here's a look at how cheap gas was in our state compared to what we were paying today.

Does Idaho Have An Answer to High Fuel Costs?

There appears to be no motivation from the legislature or governor's office to find a solution to Idaho's ongoing high fuel cost. The state is overly dependent on the Salt Lake refinery for most of its fuel. Idaho does buy some gas from Washington and Montana.

Last year, we reported how the Idaho senate rewarded Idaho's Attorney General Lawrence Wasden for going after gas price gougers. Instead of finding a solution to help their constituents, they passed a bill stripping the attorney general of his powers to police gas price gougers.

We urge our lawmakers to get off their duffs, do their jobs, and find a solution to Idaho's fuel crisis.