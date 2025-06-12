Idahoans tend to be creatures of habit when it comes to grocery shopping. Some are loyal to the Albertsons location that’s on the way home from work. Others will go out of the way to hit a WinCo that offers better prices on everyday staples. Maybe you prefer the specialty items that another carries.

We all have our go-to spots. If one of your regular stops happens to be this popular grocery chain, you may have noticed some very empty shelves lately. There’s a surprising reason why.

I wouldn’t call Whole Foods my grocery store of choice because I think doing a week’s worth of grocery shopping there would wipe out my bank account quickly. However, their only Idaho location is a quick walk from the radio station so there are plenty of times where I’ve jumped on the Greenbelt and walked over to pick up lunch.

During my most recent visit. something seemed really off. A noticeable amount of shelves were bare or pretty close to it. Management had posted signs like the one pictured below reading:

We are experiencing a temporary out of stock issue for some products. We apologize for the inconvenience and should have your favorite product back in stock soon.

Cyberattack on Food Distributor Plagues Idaho’s Whole Foods Store

CNN reports that Idaho’s Whole Foods location is not the only Whole Foods location experiencing these very obvious shortages. After speaking with a Whole Foods employee who asked to remain anonymous, the news network learned that United Natural Foods, one of Whole Foods’ main distributors, was the victim of a cyberattack earlier this month.

According to a statement on their website, the company decided to take their essential systems offline after detecting unauthorized activity within their network. As of Wednesday, June 11, UNFI still has not restored all of their systems but will gradually bring ordering and receiving capabilities back online first.

Employees at both large businesses like Whole Foods and small businesses that receive supplies from UNFI have taken to Reddit to express their frustration with the lack of communication from UNFI about when things will get back to normal.

The Boise Whole Foods team has done a fantastic job of hanging signs around the store informing customers that they’re having stock issues. If you’re shopping there and your favorite products are missing, please be patient with the local associates. The issue is out of their control and they’re doing their best to make it through.