How is it possible that we’re already starting down the final stretch of 2025? It seems like just yesterday we were ordering our first pumpkin spice latte of the season. Now we’re just days away from pumpkin-shaped Reese’s heading for the clearance bins at stores all over the Gem State.

It won’t be long until you see cobwebs, inflatable spiders and 12-foot tall skeletons replaced by twinkling lights, oversized ornaments and Santa’s sleigh. While yard décor jumps straight from Halloween to Christmas, Idahoans still have another major holiday to celebrate between those two. That’s why at local grocery stores you’ll soon see displays filled with all the essentials: whole turkeys, boxed stuffing, jarred gravy, pie crusts and everything else you need for an Instagram-worthy Thanksgiving spread.

READ MORE: Idaho's Most Dangerous Thanksgiving Food is NOT What You Think

But we all know that Thanksgiving dinner doesn’t just magically appear on the table. Someone in your family (maybe you) is already mentally planning menus, hunting for the best deals and laying out the timeline for what goes in the oven. With so many moving parts, it’s easy to forget something important.

Walmart Makes Thanksgiving Dinner a Snap in 2025

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

Walmart’s trying to cut down on those mistakes by offering their “one-click” Thanksgiving Meal Basket. They’ve created an item on their website that adds everything you need to feed a family of 10 to your basket with the click of a button. We’re talking the turkey, cranberries, gravy mix, canned corn, all the ingredients for green bean casserole, a side of mac and cheese, boxed stuffing, rolls and the ingredients for a pumpkin pie.

They’re also offering similar one-click meals tailored to gluten-free shoppers or those who want to swap out potatoes and mac for mashed cauliflower and high-protein pasta. Simply order online to have it delivered or pick it up at 23 Idaho Walmart supercenters.

However, this incredibly convenient option will not be able to rescue you if you wait until Thanksgiving morning.

Walmart Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025

Brandon Bell, Getty Images Brandon Bell, Getty Images loading...

The good news? Plenty of grocery stores across Idaho will be open for at least part of the day on Thanksgiving. The not-so-good news? Walmart won’t be one of them.

Get our free mobile app

While the store was synonymous with huge lines and deep discounts starting as early as 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving evening, their strategy shifted after 2020. The retailer decided not to host a crowded sale event during a global health crisis and stayed closed on Thanksgiving. While the decision may have been pandemic-motivated, employee appreciation quickly followed.

After hearing positive feedback from those who appreciated having the day off, Walmart made the decision permanent. The brand’s leadership has made it clear that giving employees time with their loved ones on Thanksgiving is a priority.

Trader Joe’s Continues Long Tradition of Being Closed Thanksgiving Day

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

With only three locations in Idaho, Trader Joe’s being closed isn’t as disruptive. However, if you were planning on stopping at one of those stores to pick up spiced cider, caramel or fall-colored flowers on the way to your family gathering, you’ll find the doors locked and the lights off.

Albertsons, WinCo, Fred Meyer and Whole Foods are all expected to be open on Thanksgiving Day, but will operate on shortened hours. As soon as they confirm those hours for 2025, we’ll post them so that you have a solid back-up plan if you did forget a crucial ingredient for your Thanksgiving feast.