The pre-Thanksgiving grocery rush is on. Walking through local stores this past weekend, aisles were packed and shoppers were laser-focused on their lists. Everyone had a shared goal: Grab everything needed for a Thanksgiving feast without a single forgotten ingredient.

No matter how detailed your list or how carefully you plan, something always slips through the cracks. Maybe it’s the cranberry sauce. Maybe it’s a specific blend of spices that Grandma’s recipe calls for. Maybe, you just need more butter. But it probably won’t be canned green beans. Those were pretty wiped out at my Albertsons when I went to buy soup ingredients on Monday.

The good news? Whatever you forgot, you’ve got options on Thanksgiving Day itself. Most Boise-area grocery stores will be open on Thursday, November 27, 2025 but those that are will be operating on reduced hours. If you need to make that last-minute dash to the store, here’s what you need to know about who’s open, who’s closed and how long you have to shop.

Walmart

While Walmart attracts plenty of shoppers for Black Friday deals, many Treasure Valley families also rely on the store for their regular grocery runs. If that’s you, plan ahead. All Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Trader Joe’s

Both Trader Joe’s locations in Downtown Boise and Meridian will be closed all day on Thanksgiving. Their team gets the holidays off, so if you’d like one of Trader Joe’s fall specialty items on your table, go grab it beforehand.

WinCo

While you can normally depend on WinCo 24/7, the store takes a rare break on Thanksgiving Day. All Boise area WinCo stores will close at 3 p.m., but they say you should arrive no later than 2 p.m. to give yourself plenty of time to check out and their team an opportunity to finish their closing procedures.

Whole Foods

Boise’s Whole Foods is actually opening earlier than normal for those that need to handle some last-minute shopping. They’ll be open from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, November 27.

Albertsons

Need to grab something from the Albertsons in your neighborhood? You’re in luck. They’re open most of the day. They’ll keep their regular morning hours but will send their teams home early to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Albertsons stores close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Fred Meyer

Planning to browse for more than just groceries? If you must, Fred Meyer has you covered for most of the day while Walmart and Target are closed. Stores will open at their regular time and close at 4 p.m. They do note that pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Bottom line? Go pick up that forgotten item as soon as you realize it’s missing. Most stores are closing by mid-afternoon.