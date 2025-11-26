Thanksgiving doesn’t have to end when the last slice of pie disappears from the table and the leftovers have been Tetris-packed into the fridge. While many Treasure Valley families will slip into a food coma while watching football, there are plenty that are eager to keep the celebration going with activities that extend that quality family time.

The landscape of Thanksgiving Day has really evolved over the last five years. The days when Black Friday shopping started on Thursday evening are gone. In 2025, the holiday looks different and honestly? A lot better! Retailers are choosing to stay closed, prioritizing their teams members’ time with loved ones over sales figures.

Instead, the businesses and attractions that are open on Thanksgiving are ones giving you a chance to stay active without ditching your family to stand in a check out line. They give you the opportunity to continue or create fresh holiday traditions that everyone will look forward to year after year.

We’re not suggesting you lace up your running shoes at dawn if 5Ks aren’t your thing (but if they are, we can’t wait to high-five you at the Turkey Day 5K in Downtown Boise on Thursday morning.) Instead, think trying to bowl a turkey instead of eating one, gliding across outdoor ice rinks or snapping selfies at some of the area’s most impressive free Christmas lights displays.

Ready to discover which Boise-area attractions welcome families on Thanksgiving Day? We’ve rounded up a handful that offer the perfect blend of festive and fun for kids from one to 92!