How many times have you been sent the meme about marrying into a family that gets up and runs a 5K on Thanksgiving morning? Whether someone tagged you in it or sent it to your DMs, that means there’s one of two places you should be on Thanksgiving 2025!

And that’s the Turkey Day 5K in Downtown Boise or Caldwell! While we know some people may be shooting for a PR, these races are really about jump starting Thanksgiving with fun and energy while giving back to the community.

READ MORE: 5 Fun 5Ks to Run This Fall and Winter 2025

If you didn’t know, Turkey Day 5K benefits two of our very favorite charities. Your registration helps give back to the Boise Rescue Mission and Camp Rainbow Gold, Idaho’s camp for kids going through cancer treatment. They’ll also be collecting canned food donations at the race. It’s a really heartwarming way to start a day that’s all meant to be about gratitude. Ready to sign up? Here’s what you need to know!

Registration Prices Go Up Soon

Turkey Day 5K via Facebook Turkey Day 5K via Facebook loading...

Whether you run, walk or waddle, you get a long sleeve race shirt and a finisher medal that you can show off to the family when they come over for Thanksgiving Dinner! I’ve run more 5Ks than I can count and can say with total confidence that Turkey Day 5K has some of the cutest shirts you’ll see year in and year out.

Get our free mobile app

Registration for the race is still open, but prices are set to go up on Thursday, November 20 at 11:59 p.m. for both the Boise and Caldwell races, so don’t wait to sign up.

Packet Pick-Up Starts This Weekend

Turkey Day 5K via Facebook Turkey Day 5K via Facebook loading...

Turkey Day 5K has quickly grown into one of the largest 5Ks in the Treasure Valley. They’re expecting more than 7500 participants in Boise and registration is up in Caldwell too. If you don’t want to worry about missing the start of the race because you’re in line waiting to fetch your bib and shirt, you can pick-up your packet in advance.

Boise Packet Pick-Up - Shu’s Idaho Running Company

Saturday, November 22 - 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Monday, November 24 - 12-6 p.m.

Tuesday, November 25 - 12-6 p.m.

Wednesday, November 26 - 12-3 p.m.

Race Day - 7:30.-9 a.m. (Cecil D. Andrus Park)

Caldwell Packet Pick-Up

Monday, November 24 - 12-6 p.m. (Fleet Feet Meridian)

Tuesday, November 25 - 12-6 p.m. (Fleet Feet Nampa)

Wednesday, November 26 - 12-6 p.m. (Fleet Feet Meridian)

Race Day - 7:30-9 a.m.

Course Updates For 2025

Turkey Day 5K via Facebook Turkey Day 5K via Facebook loading...

If it’s been a few years since you’ve run the Boise race, I’ve got good news! Race Directors have done away with that first sharp left turn. The new course starts at Cecil D. Andrus Park and will give you almost a whole mile to spread out before you make your first turn. They’ve eliminated the out and back portion, which also means that everyone can start in one wave.

The Caldwell course is the same as 2024.

Not Running? Volunteer!

Maybe you’re a runner recovering from injury. Maybe you’re the spouse who doesn’t do 5Ks and is just there to play cheerleader. You don’t have to stay on the sidelines! Great races like Turkey Day 5K don’t happen without volunteers who help control traffic, make sure people get to the start line, hand out medals and hype up participants.

Sound like a task you were born for? Click HERE to volunteer in Boise or HERE to volunteer in Caldwell!