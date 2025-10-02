Summer 2025 may not have seen a near record number of triple-digit days, but we had enough sweltering afternoons in the upper 90s that a post-work run seemed nearly impossible. But now? We’re finally getting a break. Mornings are crisp. Afternoons are cool. The leaves are starting to turn, and it’s one of the prettiest times of the year to put in miles on the Greenbelt!

That’s why this stretch of the calendar is prime time for local 5K runs. Whether you’re chasing a personal best, jogging with friends in costume, or just there for the treats at the finish line, these upcoming races are one of the most underrated parts of fall in the Treasure Valley.

We’ve All Got Our Reasons for Signing Up for a 5K

I just wrapped up what I’d affectionately call “The Summer I Turned to Self Help Books.” For months, I’d been feeling disenfranchised at work, depressed by the overwhelming amount of loss I’d experienced in a very short amount of time, and just completely unfulfilled. So, I got a library card and read close to a dozen self-help books. The Let Them Theory was the most powerful of them all. Seeing the two-word practice applied to everything from the workplace to adult friendships to relationships empowered me to claim back the energy I was wasting in certain situations and use it for myself.

I turned to ChatGPT to reprioritize my workload so my workdays weren’t dragging on 10–12 hours. All of a sudden, I had time to start running again. Running’s something that I’ve loved dearly for over 20 years, but threw the towel in on when I “girl bossed” too hard and found myself with more responsibility a few years ago. Having it back, even if I’m doing 30 minutes of run-walk intervals instead of slaying long runs, makes me feel like me again.

If you run, I have a suspicion that it gives you a similar sense of self-worth, accomplishment, and joy. Race day just takes those feelings to the next level!

Take It to the Next Level With These Fun Fall + Winter 5Ks

Whether St. Luke’s FitOne was your very first 5K or your first race in quite a while, you got bit by the racing bug and want to do it again. Here are some fun upcoming races where you can chase that runner’s high!

Sunday, October 5: Sue B 5K | 12 p.m. | Julia Davis Park, Boise

Click HERE to sign up

Saturday, October 11: City of Trees Marathon 5K | Payette Brewing, Boise

Click HERE to sign up

Saturday, October 25: YMCA Halloween Run | Ann Morrison Park, Boise

Click HERE to sign up

Thursday, November 27: Boise Turkey Day 5K | Downtown Boise

Click HERE to sign up

Saturday, December 6: Holiday Hot Cocoa Hustle 5K | Reid Merrill Park, Eagle

Click HERE to sign up