There’s Still Time to Sign-Up for Boise’s Best Halloween 5K Run

Once upon a time, it seemed like there was a 5K race every weekend in the Treasure Valley! But since the pandemic? It’s been a little more difficult to find a race to put all those miles you’ve been logging to good use. If you’re itching to toe the line there’s another opportunity coming up soon!

The Treasure Valley YMCA is hosting their Halloween Run on Saturday, October 26 at Ann Morrison Park. You’re invited to put together your best costume and see what you can do in the Freaky Fast 5K or Monster Mile. Each participant receives a Halloween Run sweatshirt and medal. You read that right, even if you sign up NOW, you’ll still get a sweatshirt. The race has seen a huge increase in participants, so they’ll be doing a second order for people who sign-up during race week. Those will be available for pick-up at the YMCA come mid-November.

They’ll also be handing out prizes for the best, family friendly costumes that come across the finish line!

Of course, the YMCA and their presenting sponsor, Micron, know that you want to spend as much time as you can in your costume, so they’ll be hosting a trunk-or-treat near the starting area after the race at approximately 11:00 a.m.

We don’t know about you, but fall is our favorite time of the year on the Boise Greenbelt and there are few prettier places to start your run than Ann Morrison Park. This is one we’re lacing up for and hope you’ll join us too!

If you sign-up, dig through your pantry before you leave the house. Micron and the YMCA are starting their holiday food drive benefiting the Idaho Food Bank. They’ll have donation bins near the start line for you to drop your donations off at.

Event: Treasure Valley YMCA Halloween Run

Distances: 5K or 1 Mile

Location: Old Timer’s Pavilion at Ann Morrison Park

Start Times: 10 a.m. (Freaky Fast 5K,) 10:15 a.m. (Monster Mile)

Registration Fee: $40 (Freaky Fas t 5K,) Monster Mile ($35

Register HERE!