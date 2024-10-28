Snow On Halloween In Idaho? It Could Really Happen This Year

Having to wear a winter coat over their Halloween costume is a universal crisis that kids all over America share. Unfortunately, it’s one going to be a crisis that’s pretty much inevitable for thousands of Idaho kids this year.

At some point last week, Boise’s extended forecast was showing a high of 47º and a low of 32º with a significant chance of precipitation on Thursday, October 31. We looked at that and said “You’ve got to be kidding! It can’t snow on Halloween…can it?”

A quick check Boise’s weather records on file with the National Weather Services shows that yes, it can and has snowed on Halloween in Boise. Based on their 148 years of records, there’s a 7% probability of snow on October 31 in any given year, but there’s only been two Halloweens with measurable snowfall above .1”. The snowiest Halloween was in 1971, when Boise recorded one inch of new snow. The city also had measurable snowfall of .2” in 1919. More recently, a trace of snow was recorded on Halloween in 2003.

It’s far more likely to be just plain cold on Halloween than snowy. Over the last 10 Halloweens, low temperatures dipped below freezing four times, including last Halloween when it got down to 29º. If you’re an older millennial that grew up in Boise, you likely remember three of the coldest Halloweens on record: 13º in 2002, 18º in 2006 and 21º in 2019.

What Will Boise’s Halloween Weather Be Like in 2024?

That forecast we saw last week has changed a little bit. Temperature wise? It’s good news. The National Weather Service is now calling for a high of 52º and a low of 38º. Unfortunately, when it comes to precipitation, it’s bad news. There’s a 80% chance of rain during the day and a 90% chance of rain Thursday night. So throwing on a rain jacket or poncho over those Halloween costumes probably isn’t a bad idea.

Other Areas of Idaho Could See Snow on Halloween

On Friday, October 25, the National Weather Service posted an infographic on X showing the probability of precipitation and type through Friday, November 1. While all of the Treasure Valley is predicted to get rain, mountain communities like McCall, Stanley and Fairfield will likely see snow. There’s a chance of a wintry mix in Burns, Idaho City and Jerome at some point on October 31.

They also noted that if the models don’t change much, McCall could challenge its record for Halloween snowfall. That record currently sits at three inches, set in 1942.

