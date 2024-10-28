Unlock the LITE-FM Loot Locker; Win $500 In Gift Cards!

You already know that listening to 107.9 LITE-FM on the job makes the workday more fun, but now we want to make your holiday season more fun by loading you up with $500 in gift cards!

Before you know it, continuous Christmas favorites will return to 107.9 LITE-FM to keep you company while you do all your decorating, baking…and online shopping. Boise’s Official Christmas music station is here to help with that last one.

Over the last year, we’ve been squirreling away gift cards and putting them in our Loot Locker. We just have one little issue. The door slammed shut before we could jot down the combination. At this point, we’ve tried entering every number we could think of! Addresses, social security numbers, birthdays, our high school locker combination…none of them have unlocked the door.

So, we’ve decided to turn to the smartest people we know for some help! That's you, our brilliant 107.9 LITE-FM listeners. If you can help us figure out the seven digit combination, we’ll give you all of the gift cards that were inside the locker when it slammed shut.

We’ll give you an opportunity to unlock the locker weekdays at 9:10, 11:10 and 3:10. We’ll stand next to the keypad and put in whatever number you tell us. This will happen one digit at a time. If you get the first digit in the combination correct, you’ll be able to guess the second one - son on and so forth, until the door pops open!

Remember:

The combination is seven digits and those digits range from 0-9

Numbers can be repeated in the combination

Keep track of incorrect guesses to narrow down the correct answer

Keep track of the correct guesses too! You’ll need those in order to guess the next number!

Here’s what we know is in the Loot Locker for sure…