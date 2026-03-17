When people talk about Idaho, it’s often about growth, new construction and rising home values. In some parts of the state, like the Treasure Valley, that’s absolutely the reality. But is that the full picture?

Probably not. Many lifelong or longtime Idahoans are doing more math than they used to. We’re checking bank accounts before filling up the tank, reconsidering snacks that we want but don’t need during grocery runs and wondering when buying ingredients for Taco Tuesday got so expensive. Even when we’re doing everything right, it still feels like we’re trying to just keep our heads above water.

READ MORE: This is the Salary Single People Need in Idaho to Be Comfortable

Hit close to home? The truth is there are some communities that have been dealing with the challenges long before inflation and the effect of new tariffs dominated the headlines. Often, the communities that are hit the hardest are small and incomes haven’t grown at the same rate as expenses.

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Where in Idaho are households feeling the pressure the most? The latest U.S. Census Bureau data sheds a little light onto the ZIP codes where things are the tightest financially. It’s also a real eye opener into how different the cost of living can be in different parts of the state. It shows the 30 poorest zip codes in the state.

What you’ll see below isn’t meant to shame or stereotype any of the folks living in these zip codes. It's simply a look at the reality of what fellow Idahoans are actually navigating right now. We know that behind every set of data are real families doing their best to stretch every dollar.