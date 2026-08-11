After we put together the list of the best public high schools in Idaho, one question kept coming up:

What about middle schools?

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And really, that makes sense. Middle school (or Junior High) can be a huge transition for kids and families. It is the point where school gets more demanding, schedules get more complicated, friendships change, and every child suddenly needs a poster board at 8:30 at night.

So, we went back to Niche.com to see which Idaho public middle schools earned the highest marks for 2026.

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How Niche Ranks Idaho Middle Schools

Niche says its 2026 Best Public Middle Schools ranking is based on an analysis of statistics and reviews from students and parents, along with data from the U.S. Department of Education.

The ranking considers factors including:

State test scores

Student-to-teacher ratios

Teacher quality

Student diversity

Middle school ratings

The overall quality of the school district

It is important to remember that a ranking can be useful, but it does not tell the entire story. Some schools have only a handful of reviews, while others have tons. And the best school on paper might not always the best fit for every kid.

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Still, the list gives families an interesting look at which schools are standing out across Idaho.

20 Best Public Middle Schools in Idaho for 2026, According to Niche.com

Treasure Valley Schools Are Well Represented

One of the biggest takeaways from this list is just how strongly the Treasure Valley is represented. Schools in Nampa, Meridian, Eagle, Boise and Caldwell make up over half of the top 20.

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Rankings Are Only Part of the Decision

A list like this is a useful starting point, especially for families who may be moving or considering a charter school application. But numbers cannot tell you everything.

A child who thrives in a large, competitive academic environment may struggle in a smaller school and the opposite can be true too. Sports, music, arts, special education services, transportation and school culture may matter just as much as test scores.

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The best thing families can do is use the ranking as one tool, then visit schools, speak with teachers and parents, and think honestly about where their child is most likely to feel supported.

Because surviving middle school is enough of an adventure without trying to force every kid into the exact same mold.