There are some organizations in the Treasure Valley that I’ve supported for so long, it’s hard for me to remember when I first became involved.

The Nampa Family Justice Center is one I’ve been helping and supporting for more than 20 years now. I hope you never need them, but thank goodness they’re there if you do.

That’s why I wanted to tell you about a pretty easy and fun way to support them.

Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho

Sips for Hope Is Coming to Nampa

I recently had Kelly Garcia from the Nampa Family Justice Center in the studio to talk about Sips for Hope, their annual fall fundraiser benefiting the Nampa Family Justice Center and Camp Hope Idaho.

It’s happening Tuesday, September 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Still Water Hollow in Nampa and this isn’t one of those fundraisers where you spend the entire evening sitting at a table listening to speeches.

Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho

Kelly told me the night will include wine tastings, a charcuterie grazing table, desserts, lawn games, a mystery wine pull and a gift card raffle, along with a presentation about the people these programs serve.

Tickets are just $25 per person.

Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho

For people who don’t know much about the Nampa Family Justice Center, attending an event like this is also a chance to learn what happens there. Because someday, someone you know may need help.

As Kelly put it, if someone ever discloses that need to you, you’ll know where to send them. Nampa Family Justice Center is a place where they’ll be “loved, valued, heard, safe” and reminded that you have worth.

Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho

What Your Support of Nampa Family Justice Center Helps Make Possible

The Nampa Family Justice Center provides free and confidential help to people affected by domestic violence and abuse, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, stalking and human trafficking.

Camp Hope Idaho works with young people who have experienced trauma, using outdoor adventures, mentoring and year-round support to help them build confidence and hope.

Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho

Sips for Hope also introduces people to the Hope Giver program, where monthly donors provide consistent support that can help with things survivors may need as they take their next steps toward safety. Things like groceries, gas, emergency hotel stays, lock changes, utilities and rent assistance.

That’s real help for someone going through what may be one of the worst moments of their life and that’s why, after more than two decades of watching the work this organization does, I’m still happy to support them.

Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho Family Justice Center Foundation of Idaho

So come have some wine, eat some charcuterie, play a few games and enjoy a beautiful evening at Still Water Hollow.

Sips for Hope is Tuesday, September 29, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Hopefully I’ll see you there.