Almost nine years ago, we were bringing adoptable dogs from the Idaho Humane Society into the studio each week. The idea was to introduce you to a different dog each week and hopefully help find them a home.

Then Orion showed up. He had been brought to Idaho from Texas and had already been through a lot, including a badly injured leg. The Humane Society had cared for him, helped get him healthy and gave him another chance.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

I was supposed to help find Orion a home. Instead, he found ours. Orion became part of our family and best buddies with my Great Dane, Harley.

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We lost Orion last year, and I still miss that guy terribly. Harley does too.

That’s one of the reasons I’ll always have a special place in my heart for the Idaho Humane Society and the work they do.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

See Spot Walk Is Back October 3

Marisa from the Idaho Humane Society told me this year’s See Spot Walk is happening Saturday, October 3, at Julia Davis Park in downtown Boise.

The fun starts at 10 a.m., with the one-mile dog walk along the Boise River Greenbelt beginning at 10:30. After that, stick around for vendors, food trucks, giveaways and some of my favorite parts of the morning, the dog contests.

Idaho Humane Society- See Spot Walk Idaho Humane Society- See Spot Walk

There are senior dogs in the Golden Oldies contest, tricks and, of course, the costume contest. Seriously, people get VERY creative with those costumes.

There’s also an Alumni Pet Parade featuring dogs who found their forever homes through the Idaho Humane Society.

Idaho Humane Society- See Spot Walk Idaho Humane Society- See Spot Walk

This is the 34th year of See Spot Walk, and the event helps support the Humane Society’s work providing care and shelter for more than 10,000 animals in need.

Another Way to Help the Idaho Humane Society

See Spot Walk isn’t the only way we’re going to be supporting the Idaho Humane Society this fall.

Lite FM is the presenting radio station for the 2 p.m. Trans-Siberian Orchestra matinee on Friday, November 27, at ExtraMile Arena. This is the first time TSO has added a matinee performance here, and we were given the opportunity to choose a local charity to benefit from the show.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Trans-Siberian Orchestra

For me, that choice was pretty easy. We chose the Idaho Humane Society, and $1 from every ticket sold to the 2 p.m. performance will go directly to help animals right here in our community.

So you can kick off your holiday season with one of the most incredible Christmas shows you’ll ever see and know that part of your ticket is helping give another Orion, the love and care they deserve.

Cory Mikhals Cory Mikhals

Our New Baby's First See Spot Walk?

Sara and I are planning to be there. Harley is now 10½, which in Great Dane years makes her roughly 412, so she may decide to enjoy retirement at home. But Mabel, our new four legged kid, may just make her See Spot Walk debut.

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You can register ahead of time through the Idaho Humane Society. Registration includes the official See Spot Walk T-shirt.

Come walk your dog, meet about a thousand new four-legged friends and help an organization that has given so many animals, including one very special dog who became part of my family, a second chance.

Adorable Boise Dog Photos